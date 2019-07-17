Catholic World News

The Met marks da Vinci anniversary with rare Vatican loan

July 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: When he was 31, the Italian artist began to paint the unfinished Saint Jerome Praying in the Wilderness.

