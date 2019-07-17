Catholic World News

Ghana’s leading prelate: We must ‘reaffirm strongly the doctrine of the indissolubility of marriage’

July 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Divorce or separation is a serious wound to the indissolubility of the marriage bond and the good of marriage in general,” said Archbishop Philip Naameh, president of the Ghana Bishops’ Conference. The archbishop of Tamale also spoke out against forced marriages in a talk on Pope Francis’s 2016 apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!