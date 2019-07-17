Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper criticizes EU nations that adopt independent, populist approach to immigration

July 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page op-ed article (“Between sovereignisms and solidarity”), Giuseppe Fiorentino, the vice-editor of L’Osservatore Romano, criticized “sovereignisms” and “populisms” that have prevented the EU from adopting a uniform approach that would lead to a broader welcome to migrants and refugees. Fiorentino offered his comments as EU foreign ministers met to discuss migration.

