Vatican official: Christians face ‘complete purge’ in some countries, discrimination in democracies

July 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Under-Secretary for Relations with States, Msgr. Antoine Camilleri, spoke at the Rome release of the UK report on the worldwide persecution of Christians. “Even in established democracies,” the prelate said, there is an increasing tendency “to criminalize or penalize religious leaders for presenting the basic tenets of their faith, especially regarding the areas of life, marriage, and the family.”

