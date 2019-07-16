Catholic World News

A closer look at how religious restrictions have risen around the world

July 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Since 2007, increasing number of countries have high/very high levels of government restrictions on religion [and] social hostilities involving religion,” according to the report, which criticized the United States in key areas.

