Peruvian bishops appeal for calm, dialogue after president revives copper project
July 16, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Opponents fear that the proposed Tia Maria mine will pollute water supplies and harm regional agriculture, the Reuters news agency reported.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
