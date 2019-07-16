Catholic World News

Bishop offers to mediate as Dominican Republic faces constitutional crisis

July 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Danilo Medina, the president of the Caribbean nation, is seeking a change to the nation’s constitution so that he may run for a 3rd consecutive term.

