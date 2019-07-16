Catholic World News

Leading Venezuelan prelate renews criticism of Maduro regime

July 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the bishop’s conference, Archbishop Jose Luis Azuaje Ayala of Maracaibo, told Vatican News that Nicolás Maduro rules Venezuela illegitimately because the 2018 presidential election was “full of irregularities.” The prelate added, “In Maracaibo [the second-largest city], the lights go out every 5 or 6 hours. There is no water ... We continue to insist on the need for political change in the country, because without it there will be no change in the economic or social system.”

