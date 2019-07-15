Catholic World News

Cardinal vicar of Rome calls on each parish to create 12-person missionary team

July 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Don’t go looking for those who have shown they are prudent, measured, and detail-oriented,” said Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, vicar general of Rome since 2017. “We do not need competent and qualified professionals.” Instead, he called for the inclusion of “people who draw outside the lines, people whom the Holy Spirit has made passionate about imperfection ... [who] are able to dream, to infect others with their dreams and want to experience something new.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!