Pope appeals for political dialogue in Venezuela

July 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Once again I would like to express my closeness to the beloved people of Venezuela, who have been particularly hard hit by the continuing crisis,” Pope Francis said following his July 14 Angelus address. The Pope requested prayers for Venezuela, that God may “inspire and enlighten the parties involved, so that they can reach an agreement as soon as possible that will put an end to the suffering of the people for the good of the country and of the entire region.”

