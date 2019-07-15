Catholic World News

In Sea Sunday message, Vatican calls for protection of seafarers’ rights

July 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, called on “international organizations together with proper government authorities and the different players of the maritime world to renew their efforts to protect and safeguard the rights of all people working at sea.” Pope Francis added, “Today we celebrate #SeaSunday, dedicated to seafarers and fishermen. I pray for them and their families, and I encourage every effort to protect and safeguard their human rights.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!