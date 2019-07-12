Catholic World News

Michigan diocese urges state investigation of priest’s nonprofit work

July 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Lansing has encouraged the attorney general of Michigan to investigate a non-profit group operated by a priest who has recently been suspended from ministry. The diocese raised questions about the “finances and activities” of the Maya Indian Missions, a nonprofit whose sole employee is Father William Auth, an Oblate of St. Francis de Sales. Father Auth has lived mostly in Mexico, working with young people, for 30 years. In 2001 he became notorious for his involvement with Sebastian’s Angels, an internet forum for active homosexual priests.

