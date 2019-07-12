Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops decry ‘illegitimate’ government

July 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Venezuela have renewed their condemnation of “an illegitimate and bankrupt government,” and pleaded for “a return to the constitution.” In a public statement issued at the conclusion of their plenary meeting, the bishops reported multiple violations of human rights by the Maduro government, including arbitrary arrests, torture, mob violence, and brutality against civilians by the police and military.

