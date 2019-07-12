Catholic World News

Terror attack on Orthodox church in Syria

July 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: At least ten people were wounded in a terrorist attack on a Syrian Orthodox church in Qamishli, in northeastern Syria. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!