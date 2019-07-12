Catholic World News

Pro-life organization plans response to social-media suppression

July 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In a separate interview, a former software engineer at Pinterest discussed his decision to become a whistleblower. Social media platforms, he said, “are all in on cracking down on pro-life speech right now.”

