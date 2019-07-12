Catholic World News

Awaiting trial for breaking into a nuclear base, 7 Catholic activists are unrepentant

July 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: After breaking into a Georgia naval base in April, the members of the Catholic Worker movement split into three groups. One “spilled blood on Navy insignia affixed to a wall and spray painted anti-war slogans on the walkway; another ran to a monument to nuclear warfare to bang the statuary with hammers. The third group went to an area near a set of storage bunkers for nuclear missiles, where the activists prepared to cut the heavily electrified fence with bolt cutters fitted with rubber handles.” After an hour, they were detected.

