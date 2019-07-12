Catholic World News

Pope, Vatican newspaper mourn death of Vincent Lambert

July 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The French accident victim died on July 11 after nine days of starvation and dehydration. Following an earlier papal tweet and Vatican statement, Pope Francis tweeted, “May God the Father welcome Vincent Lambert in His arms. Let us not build a civilization that discards persons, those whose lives we no longer consider to be worthy of living: every life is valuable, always.” The Italian edition of L’Osservatore Romano also published a front page op-ed decrying his starvation.

