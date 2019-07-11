Catholic World News

19-year-old Christian arrested in Punjab for blasphemy after fight over cricket match

July 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Punjab (map) is Pakistan’s most populous province. Nearly 97% of its people are Muslims, and nearly 3% are Christians.

