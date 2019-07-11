Catholic World News

Jesuit leader apologizes for slavery at Georgetown

July 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard (Washington)

CWN Editor's Note: Father Tim Kesicki, SJ, president of the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, issued a formal apology at a conference attended by descendants of enslaved persons sold by Jesuits at Georgetown University in 1838. “The Jesuits did it,” he said during “Truth and Reconciliation: The Sin of Jesuit Slaveholding.” “We bear the sin and the responsibility.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!