Catholic World News

British government pledges ‘sea change in our approach’ to persecuted Christians

July 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Citing “misguided political correctness, or an instinctive reluctance to talk about religion,” Jeremy Hunt, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, said, “I am not convinced that our efforts on behalf of Christians have always matched the scale of the problem, or indeed have reflected the evidence that it is Christians who frequently endure the heaviest burden of persecution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!