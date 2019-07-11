Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox official in hot water for saying men are more intelligent than women

July 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archpriest Dimitry Smirnov, who leads the patriarch’s commission on family affairs and protection of mothers and children, added that women are more selfless than men.

