‘Doctors should serve life, not take it away,’ Pope Francis says as Vincent Lambert is starved

July 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We pray for the sick who are abandoned and left to die,” Pope Francis tweeted on July 10, as Frenchman Vincent Lambert faced death by starvation against his parents’ wishes. “A society is human if it protects life, every life, from its beginning to its natural end, without choosing who is worthy to live or who is not. Doctors should serve life, not take it away.”

