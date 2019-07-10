Catholic World News

Sistine chapel choir director resigns

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Massimo Palombella has resigned as director of the Sistine Chapel Choir, after more than eight years at that post. A Vatican announcement indicated that the decision to accept the Salesian priest’s resignation was supported by both his religious order and the Office of Papal Liturgies.

