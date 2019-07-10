Catholic World News

Northern Ireland’s bishops denounce ‘undemocratic’ attempt to expand abortion

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “How tragic it is for humanity that some legislators would ‘fast track’ the ending of the lives of the most defenseless in our society,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland.

