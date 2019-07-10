Catholic World News

‘I would like to visit Argentina next year,’ Pope Francis tells newspaper

July 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: When asked about “frictions with the ultra-conservative sectors” of the Church, Pope Francis told Joaquín Morales Solá of the Argentine newspaper La Nación that “I don’t confront them. They can say what they wish. I don’t respond” (Spanish-language link).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!