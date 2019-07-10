Catholic World News

Christian family details crackdown on church in China

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “China’s ruling Communist Party has carried out a widespread crackdown on all religious institutions in recent years, including bulldozing churches and mosques, barring Tibetan children from Buddhist religious studies and incarcerating more than a million members of Islamic ethnic minorities in what are termed ‘re-education centers,’” the Associated Press noted.

