Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch, Russian Orthodox Church: Montenegrin Orthodox Church is not canoncial

July 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Orthodox World

CWN Editor's Note: Montenegro (map) is a southeastern European nation of 600,000 that is 72% Orthodox, 16% Muslim, and 3% Catholic. Both the Ecumenical Patriarch, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, and the Russian Orthodox Church oppose recognition of the Montenegrin Orthodox Church—a body that broke away from the Serbian Orthodox Church in 1993 and has gained the support of President Milo Dukanović.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!