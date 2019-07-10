Catholic World News

Superior general of religious order murdered in Uganda

July 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Brother Norbert Emmanuel Mugarura, 46, was superior general of the Brothers of St. Charles Lwanga. “The rate at which people are murdered in this country is so worrying; the killing of the superior general is a big blow to this community, and we cannot leave police and other security organs to do it alone,” said Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa, who called for a private investigation into the murder.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!