Catholic World News

Martyrs are ‘witnesses, not victims,’ Coptic Orthodox archbishop says

July 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Baptist Times

CWN Editor's Note: “When we advocate, it must be about them and their suffering, not us,” Coptic Orthodox Archbishop Angaelos of London said at Westminster Abbey. “Let us not export our own visions of who they must be, but honor who they are.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!