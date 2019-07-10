Catholic World News

Op-ed: In responding to sexual abuse, Chicago public schools should learn from archdiocese

July 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Police investigated 523 reports that children were sexually assaulted or abused inside city public schools from 2008 to 2017,” writes Kristen McQueary, a member of the Tribune editorial board. “CPS [Chicago Public Schools] could learn from the Archdiocese of Chicago. Full transparency and accountability is the only path forward.”

