Catholic World News

Younger Christians more likely to accept homosexual clergy

July 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Younger Christian Americans are more likely than their older counterparts to accept homosexual clerics, according to a new AP poll. The poll found that roughly one-third of Evangelicals would accept gay clerics, and about two-thirds of Catholics. The poll also found that about three-fourths of Catholics support the ordination of women as priests. The poll did not distinguish between practicing and lapsed Catholics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!