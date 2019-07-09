Catholic World News

Thousands join in pro-life march in Dublin

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 10,000 people joined in a Rally for Life in Dublin on July 6. Organizers pledged to reverse the 2018 referendum decision that led to the legalization of abortion in Ireland.

