French government moves forward on Notre-Dame restoration plans

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: France’s National Assembly has approved a “national program that will collect tax-deductible gifts toward the restoration—and raises the ceiling to what could be deducted from one’s taxes to 75%, rather than the standard 66%,” according to the report. President Emmanuel Macron intends to have restoration work completed by 2024.

