Catholic World News

Leading European bishops reflect on relation between Church’s hierarchal, charismatic dimensions

July 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on CCEE

CWN Editor's Note: Maria Voce, president of the Focolare Movement, delivered an address to the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe on the theme of “Petrine profile and Marian profile: Together for a new Pentecost” (Word document).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!