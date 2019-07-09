Catholic World News

Mexico City archdiocese weighs in on surge of migrants

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As the number of migrants from the northern triangle (El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras) surges, the Archdiocese of Mexico City stated that “all Mexicans—especially those who call themselves Christians—are responsible for eradicating xenophobia, recognizing and helping families fleeing violence, persecution and extreme poverty.” The archdiocese also called on US authorities to address the root causes of migration in the countries of origin.

