Pope wishes Eastern Catholic churches to develop and flourish, Ukrainian Catholic leader says

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk discussed the Pope’s recent address to the leaders of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. The prelate also discussed the War in Donbass and said, “If the Holy Father sets foot in Ukraine, the war will end.”

