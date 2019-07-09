Catholic World News

Former US ambassador to Vatican to chair new Commission on Unalienable Rights

July 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on US Department of State

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s a sad commentary on our times that more than 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, gross violations continue throughout the world, sometimes even in the name of human rights,” said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, as he announced the formation of the commission, chaired by Professor Mary Ann Glendon of Harvard Law School. Glendon, 80, is former US ambassador to the Holy See and former president of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!