Pope names women as members of Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life

July 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The members of curial congregations, which are led by a prefect and secretary, meet at least annually for discussion. In 1967, St. Paul VI allowed diocesan bishops to join cardinals as members; in 1988, St. John Paul II wrote that “strictly speaking, the members of a congregation are the cardinals and the bishops,” even as he allowed “clerics and other Christian faithful” to serve as members, as long as the “exercise of the power of governance be reserved to those in holy orders.” In 2008, Pope Benedict XVI appointed the Jesuit superior general, who is not a bishop, as a member of the Congregation, and in 2014, Pope Francis appointed several other male superiors, including a male religious brother, as members.

