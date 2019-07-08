Catholic World News

Few Americans seek counsel from clergy, poll finds

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Most Americans rarely or never consult with religious leaders before making important decisions, according to a survey by the AP in conjunction with the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Even among adults who attend religious services regularly, one about half consult with clergy for advice.

