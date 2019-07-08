Catholic World News

Benin: archbishop suspends lay group for disrupting Mass

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Roger Houngbedji of Coutonou has renewed the suspension of a controversial lay group, the “City of the Immaculate.” The archbishop took action after the group disrupted Mass, claiming to have uncovered occult practices. The group was cited for causing public scandal.

