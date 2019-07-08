Catholic World News

Federal judge blocks Ohio heartbeat law to end most abortions

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Mike DeWine signed the Heartbeat Protection Act into law in April, following passage in the state house (56-39 vote) and senate (21-10).

