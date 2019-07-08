Catholic World News

Pakistan’s bishops meet with Prime Minister Khan

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The prime minister, who assumed office in 2018, “appreciated the good works of the Church in the development of Pakistan” and “reiterated the government’s commitment to make every effort possible to face the challenges that minority communities live,” according to the report. The official religion of the South Asian nation of 208 million (map) is Islam, and over 96% of Pakistanis are Muslim.

