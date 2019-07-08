Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to cooperatives

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We need people and institutions that defend the dignity of workers, the dignity of work and the good of the earth, our common home #CoopsDay,” Pope Francis tweeted on the International Day of Cooperatives.

