Religious orders relaunch international environmental campaign

July 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The campaign, Sowing Hope for the Planet, is a project of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG), the Union of Superior Generals (USG), and the Global Catholic Climate Movement.

