Cardinal Zen questions terms of Vatican-China pact

July 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has raised questions— “dubia”— about the Vatican’s recent announcement regarding the registration of Catholic bishops and priests with the Chinese government. The cardinal notes that he cannot properly assess the independence of the Church in China, since the terms of a Vatican-Beijing agreement remain secret. He does note difficulties with the accord, however.

