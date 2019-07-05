Catholic World News

Iraq’s Christian leaders distance themselves from Babylon Movement

July 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the putatively Christian political movement, which has garnered electoral support from Shiite Muslims, recently called Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani Iraq’s “highest spiritual guide.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!