Christians have been an integral part of Syria’s civilization, Assad tells Catholic patriarch

July 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that Christians “have been and continue to be builders of civilization and humanity alongside their Muslim brothers, and with their patriotism and moderation they have contributed to the failure of neo-colonial projects implemented by hostile forces that sponsored terrorism to dismember the nation,” in the words of the Fides summary of his remarks.

