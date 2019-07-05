Catholic World News

Border crackdown is flawed, inhumane, Washington’s bishops say

July 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Seattle Post-Intelligencer

CWN Editor's Note: “The United States has both a right and a duty to protect our borders and our citizens,” the bishops of the State of Washington said in a statement. “At the same time, our country has a responsibility to come to the aid of people who are fleeing danger and come here to build a better life for their families.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!