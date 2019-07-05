Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez discusses society’s rejection of marriage, children

July 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Our society has rejected what 20 centuries of Christian civilization considered a basic fact of nature — that most men and women will find their life’s purpose in forming loving marriages, working together, sharing their lives, and raising children,” the archbishop of Los Angeles said in a recent speech. “And the question for us is: how are we going to live as Christians in this culture, and how are we going to raise our children and evangelize this culture? In these times, what case can we make for marriage, for the family, for children?”

