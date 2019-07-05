Catholic World News

Diplomatic agreement between Holy See, Congo Republic enters into force

July 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 5.1 million (map)—a different nation from its large neighbor, the Democratic Republic of the Congo—is 42% Protestant and 33% Catholic. The agreement “guarantees to the Church the possibility of carrying out her mission in the Congo,” as it grants the Church and her institutions formal legal recognition. The Church “built the first schools, colleges, and is currently building a university,” the nation’s foreign minister said.

